UPDATE 2-Czech bank Moneta to price IPO at lower end of range

By Freya Berry and Jason Hovet

LONDON/PRAGUE, May 5 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank, owned by GE, is to price its stock market listing at the bottom of expectations, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday, valuing the bank at 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47 billion).

Shares in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) will price at 68 crowns a share, the source said. Earlier the bank had narrowed its range to 68-70 crowns, from a previous peak valuation of 85 crowns, according to market sources.

U.S. group GE, making a shift away from financial activities globally, is offering a 51 percent stake in the bank, previously named GE Money Bank, in the biggest IPO in Prague since before the global financial crisis hit in 2008.

GE had said it would retain a significant minority stake in the Czech operations for at least six months after the float, and upon that its participation will be gradually reduced.

Books closed on Thursday and trading on the Prague stock exchange should start on Friday.

Moneta is the sixth largest bank in the Czech Republic, where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and remain key profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.

But while the Czech economy grew 4.3 percent in 2015, among the fastest pace in Europe, and is expected to expand more than 2 percent this year, banks are fighting against interest rates that are near zero, putting pressure on them to boost lending volumes.

One market source said the price was coming in at the lower end of the range because banks' profits could fall in the coming years amid the low rate environment.

Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent in 2015 to 4.5 billion crowns, giving a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent.

It has said it would maintain a policy of paying out a minimum 70 percent of profits in dividends, providing a higher dividend yield than the other Czech bank listed in Prague, Komercni Banka. ($1 = 23.6140 Czech crowns) (Addtional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Keith Weir)