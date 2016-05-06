UPDATE 1-Shares in GE's Czech bank Moneta rise on Prague debut

(Adds detail, share price, analyst)

PRAGUE May 6 Shares in Czech lender Moneta Money Bank edged higher on their Prague market debut after an initial public (IPO) offering priced at the bottom of expectations, valuing the bank at 34.75 billion crowns ($1.47 billion).

The bank, owned by U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE) , priced shares at 68 crowns each, confirming a Reuters report on Thursday.

The stock opened at 70 crowns on Friday before steadying around 68.40 crowns in morning trade.

GE, as part of a shift away from financial activities globally, sold a 51 stake in the Czech bank, previously named GE Money Bank, in Prague's largest IPO since the global financial crisis hit central Europe in 2008 and one of the biggest in Europe this year.

The U.S. group has said it would retain a significant minority stake for at least six months after the IPO before gradually selling down.

Moneta is the sixth-largest bank in the Czech Republic, where lenders have maintained strong balance sheets and act as profit drivers for their mostly Western owners.

However, low interest rates continue to pressure banks throughout Europe and some market participants said that an expectation of lower profits in the coming years pushed Moneta's IPO pricing into the bottom of its range of 68-85 crowns.

The price fell below many analysts expectations and the bank is trading at a discount to the other Prague-listed Czech lender, Komercni Banka.

Analysts at Ceska Sporitelna bank said that Moneta's pricing gave a price to book value ratio of 1.25 versus 1.75 for Komercni Banka, majority owned by France's Societe Generale .

Moneta's net profit rose 4.6 percent to 4.5 billion crowns last year, yielding a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent.

It has said it would maintain a policy of paying out a minimum 70 percent of profit in dividends. Based on 2015 earnings, that would produce a higher dividend yield than that of Komercni Banka. ($1 = 23.6500 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Goodman)