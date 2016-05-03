UPDATE 1-Czech miner NWR's main business files for insolvency

* Latest miner to be hit by coal price slump

* OKD aiming for government talks over help

* Says will meet customer obligations (Adds quotes, details on contracts, government talks)

PRAGUE, May 3 The main business of Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) filed for insolvency on Tuesday, but still hopes to agree a reorganisation plan and continue operations.

The business, OKD, owns the country's only hard coal mines and is the latest miner worldwide to seek protection from creditors amid slumping prices that have made business unprofitable.

OKD said it did not have enough money to cover its liabilities but expected to receive payments from customers, including steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Czech plant and U.S. Steel's Slovak plant, to maintain operations and pay wages. OKD employs nearly 10,000 staff and 3,000 agency workers.

"Although this was a very tough decision to make, this voluntary step is the right choice for the future of OKD, and mainly its employees and the region," Chairman Dale Ekmark said.

"We are committed to finding a ... solution for OKD."

OKD said it would continue to meet customer agreements and would aim to re-start stalled talks with the government over help for restructuring.

NWR warned last week OKD would run out of money by the middle of May unless the Czech government and company creditors agreed a takeover or restructuring deal.

The government has been refusing to agree any deal that would benefit the firm's owners and debt holders but has not completely ruled out taking the firm over from current owners.

There was no immediate comment form the government.

NWR's main owners and creditors, a group of fund managers known as AHG, have offered to sell the coal miner to the Czech state for around 120 million euros ($139 million), cleared of most debt.

OKD is a guarantor of NWR's debt, which includes an 8.0 percent bond due in 2020 with 334 million euros outstanding and 4.0 percent convertible bond worth 150 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)