Czech Philip Morris Q3 revenue up 5 pct

Nov 11 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR
TABKsp.PR said on Friday third-quarter revenue, excluding
excise and value-added taxes, rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to
3.2 billion crowns ($171.3 million), driven by better pricing
and higher exports.
Exports, mainly to affiliates in parent company Philip
Morris International Inc (PM.N), rose 20.2 percent in the
quarter, offsetting a 9.1 percent drop in shipments in the
company's main Czech market.
Philip Morris CR said its Czech market share declined in
the third quarter by 2.9 percentage points to 51.3 percent,
according to ACNielsen data.
($1 = 18.682 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)