Czech Philip Morris proposes CZK 900/share dividend

PRAGUE, March 26 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed paying a gross dividend of 900 Czech crowns ($45.00) per share from 2012 profit and retained earnings, down from a 920 crown pay-out the year before, it said on Tuesday.

Consolidated net profit fell 3.9 percent in 2012 to 2.44 billion crowns, or 889 crowns per share, the company said in its annual report posted on its website.

The Czech cigarette maker is majority owned by Philip Morris International.