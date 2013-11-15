Czech Philip Morris 9-month revenue down 3.1 percent

BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
PRAGUE Nov 15 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR reported on Friday a 3.1 percent drop in consolidated net revenue to 9.3 billion crowns ($460.7 million) for the first nine months of 2013, hit by weaker shipments.
The volume of shipments in its main Czech market fell 6.9 percent in the period but increased by 2.5 percent in Slovakia, it said in a statement.
"Our domestic shipments in the Czech Republic remained under pressure, reflecting a lower total cigarette market and the continued consumer down-trading to low-price cigarettes and lower taxed fine cut tobacco products, coupled with the increased prevalence of illicit tobacco products," Chairman Andras Tovisi said.
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,255.96 per ounce by 0058 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,258.40. * Investor appetite for risk has been dulled this week by a number of factors, such as caution ahead of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Do
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues