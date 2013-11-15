版本:
Czech Philip Morris 9-month revenue down 3.1 percent

PRAGUE Nov 15 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR reported on Friday a 3.1 percent drop in consolidated net revenue to 9.3 billion crowns ($460.7 million) for the first nine months of 2013, hit by weaker shipments.

The volume of shipments in its main Czech market fell 6.9 percent in the period but increased by 2.5 percent in Slovakia, it said in a statement.

"Our domestic shipments in the Czech Republic remained under pressure, reflecting a lower total cigarette market and the continued consumer down-trading to low-price cigarettes and lower taxed fine cut tobacco products, coupled with the increased prevalence of illicit tobacco products," Chairman Andras Tovisi said.

