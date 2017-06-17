Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business

* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other
incentives
* Party vows to tax big banks' assets
* For opinion polls table click on
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, June 17 The Social Democrats, the senior
partner in the Czech Republic's ruling coalition but trailing in
the polls, will try to lure back voters before the October
elections by offering tax cuts for workers while tightening
control of big business.
The party unveiled its election programme days after Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would step down as leader of
the country's oldest party in an attempt to reverse its slide in
opinion polls.
In its programme, the party promised to cut taxes for
employees, extend holidays to five weeks, raise the minimum wage
to at least 16,000 crowns ($685) a month by 2022 and other
incentives.
It also repeated a pledge from previous elections to
introduce progressive taxation on big banks' assets and to clamp
down on tax evasion by big business conglomerates.
In an attempt to shake things up, Sobotka proposed this week
that his more popular and eloquent foreign minister, Lubomir
Zaoralek, should lead the party's campaign into the Oct. 20-21
general election.
Zaoralek said on Saturday that the country needed consensus
at home to make progress.
"The Left will not be convincing if it will not honour
national interests," he said, adding that the party could also
borrow the slogan "to help and to protect" from police cars.
Although the government has presided over a growing economy
that helped it deliver the first balanced budget in two decades,
the Social Democrats have slipped in the polls behind their main
rival and coalition partner ANO.
All recent polls have shown ANO leading the Social
Democrats, in some cases by a double-digit margin.
ANO was founded and is chaired by billionaire and former
Finance Minister Andrej Babis, who has attracted voters with his
managerial approach to governing and with his image as a
political outsider.
The parties, together with the Christian Democrats, came to
power in a centre-left coalition in January 2014 and are on
course to becoming the first government in 15 years in the
central European country to finish its term.
($1 = 23.3500 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Adrian Croft)