LinkedIn says arrest of Russian hacker tied to 2012 breach at social networking firm

Oct 19 LinkedIn Corp said that the
arrest of a Russian man on hacking charges reported on Wednesday
was tied to a previously disclosed 2012 breach at the social
networking firm.
"We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of the FBI
in its efforts to locate and capture the parties believed to be
responsible for this criminal activity," LinkedIn said in a
statement.
Czech police detained a Russian man wanted in connection
with hacking attacks on targets in the United States, police
said.
The arrest was carried out in cooperation with the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation and Czech courts would decide on
whether he will be extradited to the United States, police said
late on Tuesday.
A U.S. official told Reuters the man was sought in an
"older" hacking case and not for recent political hacks in the
United States.
The U.S. government this month formally accused Russia for
the first time of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic
Party organisations ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a hacking scandal
would not be in Russia's interests.
