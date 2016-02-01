MOVES-Former Raymond James executive Helck joins D.A. Davidson's board

Feb 1 Investment banking firm D.A. Davidson Cos appointed Chet Helck to its 12-member board for a three-year term.
Helck retired in 2014 as chief executive of Raymond James Financial Inc's global private client group. He also was on the board of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), including as its chairman in 2012, D.A. Davidson said.
The company also named Jeff Cleveland as managing director in its consumer and retail business, based in Seattle.
Cleveland has over a decade of leadership experience in the food and beverage and consumer investment banking business, the company said.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
