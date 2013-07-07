South Korea's Daelim wins $293 mln Saudi butanol plant project

BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
RIYADH, July 7 Saudi Butanol Company (Sabuco), a joint venture of local petrochemicals firms, has awarded South Korea's Daelim Construction Co. a 1.1 billion riyal ($293 million) contract to build a butanol plant, Sabuco shareholders said on Sunday.
Construction of the plant in Jubail Industrial City will start in January 2014, with completion expected by May 2015. The plant will have a capacity of 330,000 tonnes a year of n-butanol, a type of alcohol used to make other chemicals, and 11,000 tonnes a year of iso-butanol.
Sabuco is a joint venture between Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Sadara Petrochemical Co. and Saudi Acrylic Acid Co. (SAAC). Saudi Kayan and others announced the project in bourse statements.
Saudi Kayan is an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Sadara is a joint venture between state oil company Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Co. SAAC is owned by Sahara Petrochemical Co. and National Industrialisation Co. (Tasnee).
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.