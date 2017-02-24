Goldman, shareholders sell South Korea's Daesung Industrial Gases

SEOUL Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other
shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South
Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian
private equity firm MBK Partners.
The shareholders of Daesung Industrial Gases, including
Goldman and Daesung Group Partners Co Ltd, did not
disclose the sale price.
The sale price is about $2 billion, South Korean online
media Money Today reported this week, citing unnamed industry
sources. That would be a record high price for a private
equity-to-private equity buyout deal in South Korea.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment on price.
Daesung Industrial Gases makes more than half of its revenue
from industries such as display, semiconductors and
petrochemicals.
It reported an operating profit of 53.9 billion Korean won
($47.71 million) on revenue of 581.1 billion.
($1 = 1,129.75 won)
