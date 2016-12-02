UPDATE 1-SK Holdings submits initial bid for Goldman-backed Daesung Gases

* Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle among bidders-Money Today
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Dec 2 SK Holdings Co said it
submitted a non-binding bid to buy South Korea's second-biggest
producer of industrial gases that has been put up for sale by
Goldman Sachs and others, in a deal a source said could
be valued at around $2 billion.
Shareholders in Daesung Industrial Gases, including Goldman
and Daesung Group Partners, put up for sale the 100
percent stake in the firm earlier this year.
Besides SK, Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle
also submitted non-binding bids, South Korean online
media Money Today reported on Friday, citing unnamed industry
sources.
SK Holdings, a conglomerate holding company, made the
announcement of its bid in a securities filing on Friday, but
did not elaborate. A person with direct knowledge of the sales
process told Reuters the deal could be worth around $2 billion.
The person declined to be identified as the sales process was
confidential.
A Daesung Group Partners spokesman said it plans an early
2017 sale as the company is keen to sell its stake to cut debt,
but declined to give any other details.
Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle declined comment.
A spokesman for SK Holdings could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Daesung Industrial Gases produces industrial gases like
nitrogen and oxygen, used in the steel, petrochemicals,
refining, electronics and medical sectors.
It is South Korea's No. 2 maker of industrial and special
gases with a 25 percent market share, with major customers
including LG Display and SK Hynix,
according to the company.
