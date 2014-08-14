BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 14 Daetwyler Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million, in organic terms the same high level
as prior year period * Says H1 EBIT came to CHF 68.5 million and net profit to CHF 48.3 million * Says is planning acquisitions to make up for the loss of sales from the
disposal of maagtechnic * Says is expecting sales of some CHF 1.3 billion for the year as a whole * Sees FY EBIT margin before one-off effects in the announced target bandwidth
of 10-13% * Source text - bit.ly/1ptlCm2 * Further company coverage
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.