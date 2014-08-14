BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million

Aug 14 Daetwyler Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million, in organic terms the same high level

as prior year period * Says H1 EBIT came to CHF 68.5 million and net profit to CHF 48.3 million * Says is planning acquisitions to make up for the loss of sales from the

disposal of maagtechnic * Says is expecting sales of some CHF 1.3 billion for the year as a whole * Sees FY EBIT margin before one-off effects in the announced target bandwidth

* Sees FY EBIT margin before one-off effects in the announced target bandwidth of 10-13%