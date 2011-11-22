Daewoo says inks deal to develop Israel's Tamar gas field

SEOUL Nov 22 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to develop Israel's Tamar natural gas field with Noble, Delek Group and Isramco Inc.

Daewoo said in statement it aimed to produce from the end of 2016 liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the field, which is estimated to have 240 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The volume is equivalent to five times South Korea's annual consumption, Daewoo added, without specifying the size of its stake in the development deal or its value. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)