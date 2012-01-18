S.Korea hires Morgan Stanley, Shinhan on Daewoo Ship sale -official

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
SEOUL Jan 18 State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) has hired Morgan Stanley and Shinhan Investment Corp to handle the sale of its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, a KAMCO official said on Wednesday.
KAMCO aims to sell the stake, worth 1 trillion won ($872.94 million) at Wednesday's closing price, by the end of November as part of efforts to claw back public funds injected after the Asian financial crisis.
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.