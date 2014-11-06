UPDATE 1-Japan's Daicel raises forecasts, but says not in new air bag order talks

(Adds executive comments, profit forecast)

OSAKA, Japan Nov 6 Japan's Daicel Corp , which makes air bag inflators, pushed up its full-year profit forecast, but said it was not in talks about new orders after automakers recalled millions of vehicles with potentially faulty air bags made by rival Takata Corp.

Osaka-based Daicel hiked its earlier annual operating profit forecast by nearly 15 percent to 47 billion yen ($410.4 million), which would be 24 percent higher than in the previous year. The company said its main business divisions, producing synthetic resins, organic chemicals and plastics, saw robust sales.

Daicel, which has a 16 percent share of the global air bag inflator market, now sees net profit up by a quarter to 28.5 billion yen in the year to next March.

Takata reports its quarterly earnings later on Thursday and is expected to warn of a wider full-year net loss after automakers recalled millions of vehicles worldwide amid a U.S. probe into four fatalities linked to potentially defective air bags.

"At this time, we are not in any new discussions with our customers like Honda Motor Co. There's no discussions at all right now," Daicel senior managing executive officer Masumi Fukuda told reporters in Osaka.

Shares in Daicel have soared more than 25 percent in the past two weeks - valuing the company at over $4.1 billion - on hopes it can win automakers' business away from Takata. The stock slipped 3.2 percent in late trading, while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.8 percent.

Fukuda said there was "no point" in considering capital investments for air bag inflator production without more information, adding it would be difficult for other companies to replace those made by Takata.

Daicel reported April-September operating profit of 25.4 billion yen, up 44.3 percent from the same period last year.

(1 US dollar = 114.51 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ian Geoghegan)