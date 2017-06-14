Daihatsu plans compact cars in Brazil as Toyota thinks small to build better cars

* Minicar maker sees market for smaller cars in Brazil
* Toyota looks to subsidiary for advice on making lower-cost
cars
* Toyota, Daihatsu still mulling India strategy
TOKYO, June 14 Daihatsu Motors on Wednesday said
it plans to launch compact cars in Brazil, as parent company
Toyota Motor Corp looks to its minicar subsidiary to
help it expand in emerging markets and produce lower-cost,
quality vehicles.
Toyota, the world's No. 2 automaker, wants to apply its
smaller partner's expertise in affordable, reliable pint-sized
cars to its own passenger models as it grapples with higher
costs and stiff global competition to produce increasingly
sophisticated cars.
"There's a market for compact cars in markets like Brazil,"
Daihatsu President Soichiro Okudaira told reporters in Tokyo in
comments for publication on Wednesday.
"Toyota sells similar models across Asia and South America,
and Brazil has been an important market for models like the
Corolla, although they were in a slightly larger class."
Okudaira, chief engineer of the last two generations of
Toyota's Corolla series, was dispatched from Toyota earlier this
month to lead Daihatsu. He declined to offer additional details
on when or in what capacity the carmaker would expand in Brazil.
Toyota has a market share of about 9 percent in Brazil,
where it sells the Etios subcompact hatchback and the Corolla
and Camry sedans, along with SUVs and trucks. Any expansion
there will see it come up against market leaders FCA,
General Motors Co, and Volkswagen AG.
Brazil, a top-10 global market for cars, could be a tough
market for expansion as a deepening recession and political
uncertainty has sapped auto sales in recent years. The country
posted total sales of about 2 million in 2016, having fallen
sharply from 3.5 million in 2010.
Daihatsu is Japan's largest maker of minicars with engines
no bigger than 660cc made specifically for the domestic market
as a low-cost alternative to passenger cars. Toyota has already
enlisted Daihatsu to help develop compact cars for emerging
markets including India.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda last month said he was betting
on minicar technology to simplify the way it manufactures
regular cars at lower cost. Toyota has set up in-house companies
to specialise in small cars and emerging markets, which are big
markets for smaller models.
Okudaira said the two companies were still mulling their
strategy for India and other emerging markets, including whether
to launch compact cars under the Daihatsu or Toyota brands and
securing a high-quality supply chain.
Toyota has struggled to grow its market share at the
affordable end of India's car market, a sector dominated by
domestic rival Suzuki Motor Corp.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Stephen Coates)