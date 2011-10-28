Daihatsu to trim output of Toyota-brand cars in Japan

TOKYO Oct 28 Daihatsu Motor Co said on Friday it would reduce work to produce Toyota-badged cars at two Japanese factories next week due to a shortage of parts from Thailand, where floods have cut off supply.

Daihatsu, the minivehicles unit of Toyota Motor Corp , said it expects no impact from the Thai floods on its own minicar production in Japan and in Indonesia and Malaysia at least for November. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)