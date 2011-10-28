Daihatsu to trim output of Toyota-brand cars in Japan

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Daihatsu Motor Co said on Friday it would reduce work to produce Toyota-badged cars at two Japanese factories next week due to a shortage of parts from Thailand, where floods have cut off supply.
Daihatsu, the minivehicles unit of Toyota Motor Corp , said it expects no impact from the Thai floods on its own minicar production in Japan and in Indonesia and Malaysia at least for November. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.