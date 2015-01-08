U.S. FDA approves Daiichi anti-clotting drug

Jan 8 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the
use of a drug made by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd to reduce
the risk of stroke and blood clots in patients with an irregular
heartbeat not caused by a heart valve problem.
The new drug, Savaysa, will compete with older blood
thinners, including Xarelto, sold by Bayer AG and
Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Eliquis.
The Food and Drug Administration said the Daiichi drug is
also approved to treat deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary
embolism in patients who have already been treated with an
anti-clotting drug administered by injection or infusion, for
five to ten days.
The agency said that, as with other approved anti-clotting
drugs, bleeding, including life-threatening bleeding, is the
most serious risk with Savaysa.
Atrial fibrillation affects about 3 million Americans,
causing blood to pool in a storage chamber of the heart, where
it can clot and travel to the brain.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)