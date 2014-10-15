UPDATE 1-Dai-ichi Life to raise $1 bln via subordinated bond issue -source

(Adds lead underwriters, company comment, details on reason for
issuance)
TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
Ltd will raise $1 billion by issuing dollar-denominated
subordinated bonds in overseas markets, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Dai-ichi, the only listed company among Japan's four leading
life insurers, is tapping the bond market to take advantage of
low interest rates and will use the proceeds to help refinance
subordinated loans expected to be redeemed next year, said the
source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
A Dai-ichi Life spokesman confirmed his company was
considering the issuance of dollar-denominated subordinated
bonds but said details, including the amount of money to be
raised, had not been decided.
The source said the subordinated bond issue was not related
to funding for the insurer's $5.7 billion acquisition of
Protective Life Corp of the United States. Dai-ichi
raised about 260 billion yen ($2.4 billion) to help finance that
acquisition by offering new shares earlier this year.
Dai-ichi will issue perpetual subordinated bonds in Europe,
the United States and Asia outside Japan, the source said.
Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and Mizuho are lead underwriters
for the deal, said the person, adding that terms of the issue
will be announced next week.
(1 US dollar = 107.1700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Edmund Klamann)