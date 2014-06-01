RPT-Dai-ichi Life in advanced talks to buy Protective Life-source

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the biggest acquisition by a Japanese insurer.
Protective Life has a market capitalisation of $4 billion. Nikkei business daily, which first reported the talks, said a deal would likely top 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion).
Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second-largest private-sector life insurer by premium revenue, has been actively buying overseas assets. Its senior executives have said it has been looking for acquisition opportunities in the United States.
A Dai-ichi Life spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 101.7450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER