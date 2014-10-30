FDA panel backs Daiichi's blood thinner

Oct 30 A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration voted 9-1 in favor of approving Japanese
drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co's blood clot and stroke
preventer for use in some patients with atrial fibrillation.
The drug, edoxaban, is a once-daily anticoagulant that
inhibits Factor Xa, a protein that plays a central role in
blood-clotting.
While the FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations
of its advisory panels, it typically does so.
Atrial fibrillation, characterized by a rapid and irregular
heartbeat, makes patients susceptible to stroke.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)