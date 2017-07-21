FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMA panel recommends against Nektar, Daiichi Sankyo's breast cancer drug
July 21 (Reuters) - European regulators on Friday recommended against granting approval to a breast cancer drug being developed by Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo's German unit.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its committee of experts refused authorisation to market the investigational drug, Onzeald, as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced breast cancer who have already received other treatment.

One of the main concerns raised by the committee was that the benefit of Onzeald to treat breast cancer that had spread to the brain had not been "sufficiently demonstrated". (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

