Daimler, Ford and Nissan ink deal on fuel cell cars

NABERN, Germany Jan 28 Three global carmakers joined forces on Monday to develop a line of affordable fuel cell cars for sale starting in 2017 in what could be the first major advance for the promising zero-emission technology.

Daimler, Ford and Nissan said the new alliance sends a clear signal to suppliers, policymakers and the industry to encourage the further development of hydrogen infrastructure worldwide.

"We believe we were never as close to reaching a breakthrough in fuel cell cars as today thanks to this partnership," Daimler research and development chief Thomas Weber said on Monday.
