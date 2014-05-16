REFILE-Cars could drive themselves sooner than expected after European push

(Fixes typo in paragraph 3)
By Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach
FRANKFURT May 15 Cars could be driving
themselves down the world's streets far sooner than expected,
thanks to a change in a global treaty backed by European
countries.
A little-noticed amendment to the United Nations Convention
on Road Traffic agreed last month would let drivers take their
hands off the wheel of self-driving cars. It was pushed by
Germany, Italy and France, whose high-end carmakers believe they
are ready to zoom past American tech pioneers and bring the
first "autonomous vehicles" to market.
"Today I am only allowed to take my hands off the wheel to a
limited extent. Thankfully the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic
has been changed," said Thomas Weber, head of Group research at
Daimler and head of development at Mercedes-Benz.
For years, so-called "autonomous vehicles" have been a
futuristic dream pioneered by silicon valley companies like
Google.
But as the technology becomes more affordable, Europe's
luxury automakers say they are well placed to take advantage of
it because of their deeper experience in engineering,
manufacturing, marketing and sales. There is no point in waiting
while California upstarts catch up.
The U.S. state of Nevada passed a law in June 2011 to allow
test drives of autonomous vehicles there. Google tested one in
2012.
In August 2013, Mercedes-Benz responded to the Google push
by developing an S-class limousine which drove between Mannheim
and Pforzheim without any driver input. The 103 kilometre
stretch is known as the Bertha Benz route, named after the
driver of the first ever motorcar more than 125 years ago.
But moving from test drives to marketable products was held
back by Article 8 of the 1968 Convention on Road Traffic, which
stipulates: "Every driver shall at all times be able to control
his vehicle or to guide his animals."
The amendment agreed last month by the U.N. Working Party on
Road Traffic Safety would allow a car to drive itself, as long
as the system "can be overridden or switched off by the driver".
A driver must be present and able to take the wheel at any time.
Provided the amendment clears all bureaucratic hurdles, all
72 countries that are party to the convention would have to work
the new rules into their laws. The convention covers the United
States, Europe and most major car markets, although not China.
HOPE IN EUROPE
The amendment was submitted by the governments of Germany,
Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Austria, according to the
April 17 U.N. document - showing just how important the new
technology is for Europe.
Germany's premium carmakers in particular have business
models that rely on leading the market in vehicles with the most
sophisticated features available. They can't afford to fall
behind.
Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW as well as
auto suppliers Bosch and Continental, are
working on technologies for autonomous or semi-autonomous cars.
Mercedes has developed technology which can scan the road
ahead and behind with cameras and radar, and prompt a vehicle to
pull out and overtake a large truck without a driver having to
touch the steering wheel.
It now wants to introduce more automated driving features
into its cars, such as automated parking, automatic stop-and-go
driving in traffic and motorway driving functions. Eventually,
it hopes to have cars with elaborate self-driving software that
can be easily updated - like an iPhone - to take advantage of
new technical capabilities or changes in the law.
"We have developed a car that can drive autonomously. Now
the legal framework needs to follow suit," a Daimler spokeswoman
said.
