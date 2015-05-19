Mercedes-Benz fires 500 workers at Brazil truck plant

SAO PAULO May 19 The Mercedes-Benz truck unit
of Germany's Daimler AG said on Tuesday it had
dismissed 500 workers at a Brazilian truck plant and is putting
about 7,000 others on paid leave as it suspends production in
the face of plunging sales.
The assembly line in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo,
will go quiet for the first two weeks of June, the company said,
adding that it could extend the break depending on demand.
Truck sales in Brazil tumbled about 40 percent in the first
four months of this year compared with the same period of 2014,
as business confidence crumbled and credit dried up in the face
of a likely recession in Latin America's largest economy.
Automakers in Brazil shed 8 percent of their workforce in
the 12 months through April, adding to rising unemployment and
eroding the popularity of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff,
who worked for years to shield jobs in the auto industry.
Earlier this month Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
granted 20 days of paid leave to 2,000 workers in the state of
Minas Gerais, and Volkswagen AG stopped production
at its Sao Bernardo do Campo plant for 10 days, putting 8,000
workers on leave, according to a local union.
