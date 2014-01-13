BRIEF-Daimler chief executive says may achieve 2 billion euros annual cost savings target ahead of end 2014 deadline

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with earnings in focus
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
DETROIT Jan 13 Daimler AG : * Chief executive says may achieve 2 billion euros annual cost savings target
ahead of end 2014 deadline * Says plans to meet demand for c-class in the U.S. with local production * Says sees annual demand in U.S. for c-class of about 60,000 vehicles
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
* Vienna says Airbus should react with less emotion (Adds defence ministry comment, background)
* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive" liabilities to run off in 2017