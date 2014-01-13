版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Daimler chief executive says may achieve 2 billion euros annual cost savings target ahead of end 2014 deadline

DETROIT Jan 13 Daimler AG : * Chief executive says may achieve 2 billion euros annual cost savings target

ahead of end 2014 deadline * Says plans to meet demand for c-class in the U.S. with local production * Says sees annual demand in U.S. for c-class of about 60,000 vehicles
