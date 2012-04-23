AUTOSHOW-Daimler CEO expects China premium mkt to grow 15-20 pct this yr

BEIJING, April 23 China's premium car market should grow 15-20 percent this year, Daimler AG's chief executive said on Monday, adding that Daimler's sales should at least match that rate.

Speaking at a roundtable at the Beijing auto show, Dieter Zetsche, chief executive officer of Daimler, also said he expects the company's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand to post a sales increase in Europe this year. He did not elaborate.