Daimler says February sales growth very similar to January

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
GENEVA, March 4 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the growth rates for Mercedes-Benz in China were still strong.
Mercedes-Benz had 45 percent sales growth in China in January. "It seems that February was very similar," Zetsche told Reuters Insider television at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz unit said in January vehicle sales in China rose 11 percent in 2013 over the previous year and reiterated plans to sell more than 300,000 cars a year by 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Louise Heavens)
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets