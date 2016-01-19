German court rules against Daimler's taxi-hailing app

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 19 A Frankfurt court on Tuesday ruled that discounts offered by taxi-hailing app Mytaxi are illegal, saying they were an "unfair commercial practice".
Mytaxi, owned by German carmaker Daimler, offered cab rides for half the regular price in several German cities if customers paid electronically instead of in cash.
The case was brought by German taxi operator group Taxi Deutschland, which offers a competing app and a central phone number for ordering cabs.
Taxi Deutschland said in a statement it welcomed the ruling.
Daimler said it would appeal the ruling, saying it was convinced its actions were legal.
German regulators have been tough on so-called ride-hailing apps. Uber Technologies last year said it was retreating from Hamburg, Frankfurt and Duesseldorf, focusing on Berlin and Munich in Germany, as it grapples with a ban on using unlicensed cab drivers. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.