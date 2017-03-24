French Mercedes owners take legal action after German emissions probe

PARIS, March 24 Three French Mercedes car owners
filed legal complaints against the carmaker's parent Daimler
on Friday, alleging consumer fraud in relation to
diesel engine emissions, following the opening of a formal
investigation by prosecutors in Germany.
The three, who own an A-Class model, an E-Class and an
S-Class, submitted their complaint to the Paris prosecutor,
their lawyer Frederik-Karel Canoy told Reuters.
The complaint was received by the Paris prosecutor's office
earlier on Friday, according to a court source. A spokesman for
Daimler said the company had no immediate comment.
The move in France the opening of a German investigation by
the Stuttgart public prosecutor on Wednesday into allegations of
fraud and misleading advertising over vehicle emissions by
unidentified Daimler employees.
Mercedes cars were among 24 brands tested by the French
authorities following Volkswagen's admission in 2015 that it
used illegal software to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests.
Paris prosecutors have since opened full investigations into
VW, Renault and Fiat Chrysler and are
considering action against PSA Group, based on
dossiers filed by France's DGCCRF consumer protection agency.
The anti-fraud watchdog has closed its own preliminary
inquiry into General Motors' European Opel division with
no further action, while maintaining that referral to
prosecutors remains a possibility for other carmakers involved
in the testing programme, including Daimler.
Some models in the Mercedes A-, B- and C-Class families are
equipped with Renault diesel engines under a partnership deal
struck in 2010 between Daimler and the Renault-Nissan alliance.
