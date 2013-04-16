UPDATE 2-Daimler begins sale of its 7.5 percent stake in EADS

* Daimler starts selling 61.1 mln shares in EADS
* Stake could be worth up to 2.3 bln euros -source
* EADS places order for 600 mln euros of its own shares
* Daimler enters into cash-settled contracts on EADS
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, April 16 German carmaker Daimler
began selling its remaining stake in Airbus owner
EADS on Tuesday as part of a wider overhaul of the
European aerospace group's core ownership nearly 13 years after
its creation.
Daimler said on Tuesday that it received a waiver from a
six-month lock-up period and would immediately begin placing
with investors 61.1 million shares, equivalent to a 7.5 percent
stake in Toulouse-based EADS.
"It comes as a bit of a surprise, since expectations were
centered around a sale in either the third or fourth quarter,
but given the recent volatility in global equity markets, it's
tactically a smart move," JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi said.
German analyst and investor sentiment fell sharply in April,
a key confidence indicator showed on Tuesday, hit by fears that
the Cyprus debt standoff and weakening growth in China could
take a heavy toll on Germany, Europe's biggest economy.
Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in a statement that
Daimler's exit from EADS would allow the company to focus solely
on its core automotive business: "We will invest the proceeds of
the sale in the global growth of our divisions and the extension
of our technological leadership."
Daimler's move follows on the heels of fellow founding
shareholder Lagardere's exit from EADS last week with
the sale of a matching stake, paving the way for the aerospace
group to have a larger free-market float.
The pricing of the offer of Daimler's shares in EADS is
expected to take place on Wednesday. Based on the closing price
of 37.19 euros, the stake is worth between 2.2 to 2.3 billion
euros ($2.89-$3.02 billion).
A source close to the deal said the shares were being priced
at between 36.20 and 37 euros each, about 2 percent lower on
average than the 37.35 euros at which Lagardere sold its
holding.
Daimler declined to elaborate on the pricing of the
offering, but a statement on Tuesday revealed that it stands to
gain from a potential rise in EADS shares even after the
placement.
"Daimler has entered into cash-settled contracts with both
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which will allow a certain
upside participation in the stock prior to year end," Daimler
said.
The carmaker also said that EADS intends to buy 600 million
euros worth of its own shares as part of the placement, subject
to allocation.
Analysts noted that Daimler's proceeds from the EADS stake
sale are big enough to fund a dividend similar to that
distributed earlier this month, which at 2.20 euros each equated
to 2.3 billion euros.
"The sale helps sustain confidence in the dividend policy
for 2013, and quite a few investors in Daimler buy the share
because of their more generous payouts," JP Morgan's Asumendi
said.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the joint
book runners for the offering, are also serving as
counterparties to Daimler in a separate but related transaction.
The two banks will place an order for up to 8 million shares
to hedge the cash-settled contracts entered into with Daimler.