Daimler to unveil long-distance electric car in October

FRANKFURT, June 11 Germany's Daimler
will lift the curtain on its much-anticipated long-distance
electric car at the Paris Motor Show in October, as the
automaker gears up to compete with Tesla Motors Inc's
Model X sport-utility vehicle (SUV).
The company will display a prototype of an electric-powered
Mercedes car with a 500-kilometre (310 miles) range, Chief
Development Officer Thomas Weber said this week in Stuttgart at
an event for journalists.
"The structure is ready, the teams are working and the
initial results from road tests are coming in quick succession,"
he said.
Weber did not specify how soon the car would hit the road
but said it would be sometime this decade.
Daimler and European rivals are stepping up investments in
electric vehicles in order to meet new EU pollution targets and
catch up with U.S. battery-car specialist Tesla. The German
government has also announced subsidies for buyers of electric
and other less polluting cars.
German competitor Volkswagen's subsidiaries Audi
and Porsche have already unveiled long-distance electric
prototypes, while BMW is working on one.
Weber also said Daimler would launch its fourth-generation
electric Smart car at the end of the year in both two and
four-seater variants.
Daimler currently offers two fully electric cars under its
Smart and B-class models and a host of plug-in hybrids, powered
by a combined battery and combustion engine. Further hybrid
models are in the pipeline.
The company is aiming to sell more than 100,000 electric
cars a year by the end of the decade, Weber said. He declined to
provide the sales figure for 2015.
Daimler has also been working on fuel cell powered cars,
which run on electricity generated by hydrogen. It initially
planned to launch such a vehicle in 2014 but had to postpone,
blaming pricing issues.
The fuel cell operated SUV GLC, likely to compete with
Toyota's Mirai, is now expected to enter production
next year.
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
(Writing by Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Tina Bellon and Mark
Potter)