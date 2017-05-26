Stuttgart prosecutor puts Bosch under suspicion in Daimler emissions probe

FRANKFURT May 26 German prosecutors
investigating whether carmaker Daimler manipulated
emission tests on its diesel cars are looking at whether auto
components supplier Bosch was involved in the alleged
fraud, it was confirmed on Friday.
"There is an investigation into aiding and abetting fraud,"
a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor said following a media
report published on Thursday.
The spokesman added that the Bosch investigation started a
couple of weeks ago and was tied to the continuing probe of
Daimler, the owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand.
Bosch is a provider of engine management software to Daimler
and prosecutors are investigating whether the carmaker made use
of illegal software to cheat emissions tests.
The latest investigation of Bosch in connection with Daimler
comes in addition to a separate inquiry in which Stuttgart
prosecutors are looking at what role Bosch may have had in
helping engineers at Volkswagen manipulate diesel
emissions.
The new probe targets "unknown individuals", the spokesman
for the public prosecutor's office said.
A spokesman for Bosch said: "As a matter of policy, and due
to the sensitive legal nature of these matters, Bosch will not
comment further concerning matters under investigation and in
litigation."
This week prosecutors searched Daimler's offices as part of
the investigation into diesel emissions and said they were in
touch with the U.S. authorities.
Earlier this month a U.S. federal judge gave final approval
for Bosch to pay $327.5 million to U.S. owners of VW diesel cars
for its role in developing the engines and as part of a broader
settlement to buy back the polluting vehicles. Bosch admitted no
wrongdoing in the settlement.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)