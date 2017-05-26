UPDATE 1-Stuttgart prosecutor targets Bosch in Daimler diesel investigation

* Stuttgart prosecutor probes Bosch for potentially abetting
fraud
* Bosch role targeted as part of wider Daimler investigation
* Bosch, Daimler investigated diesel emissions
(Adds comment by Stuttgart prosecutor comment)
FRANKFURT, May 26 German prosecutors
investigating whether carmaker Daimler manipulated
emission tests on its diesel cars are looking at whether auto
components supplier Bosch was involved in the alleged
fraud, it was confirmed on Friday.
"There is an investigation into aiding and abetting fraud,"
a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor said about Bosch,
following a media report published on Thursday.
The new probe targets "unknown individuals" at the supplier,
the spokesman for the public prosecutor's office said.
The spokesman added that the Bosch investigation started a
couple of weeks ago and was tied to the continuing probe of
Daimler, the owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand.
Bosch and Daimler are both based in Stuttgart.
Bosch is a provider of engine management software to Daimler
and prosecutors are investigating whether the carmaker made use
of illegal software to cheat emissions tests.
Earlier this week Stuttgart prosecutors searched Daimler's
offices and other premises in the course of investigations
"against known and unknown employees at Daimler who are
suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected with
manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars."
On Friday a spokesman for Bosch said, "As a matter of
policy, and due to the sensitive legal nature of these matters,
Bosch will not comment further concerning matters under
investigation and in litigation."
This week prosecutors said they were in touch with the U.S.
authorities about the Daimler probe.
However, the Stuttgart prosecutors said on Friday they had
not contacted their U.S. counterparts about the potential
involvement of Bosch in the Daimler matter.
The latest investigation of Bosch comes in addition to a
separate inquiry in which Stuttgart prosecutors are looking at
what role Bosch may have had in helping engineers at Volkswagen
manipulate diesel emissions.
Earlier this month a U.S. federal judge gave final approval
for Bosch to pay $327.5 million to U.S. owners of VW diesel cars
for its role in developing the engines and as part of a broader
settlement to buy back the polluting vehicles. Bosch admitted no
wrongdoing in the settlement.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)