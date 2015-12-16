German DUH lobby says excess emissions detected in Mercedes C-Class model

BERLIN Dec 16 German environmental lobby group DUH said on Wednesday that nitrogen oxide emissions of Daimler's Mercedes C-Class 200 CDI model had been found to exceed Euro-5 limits, citing tests carried out by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.

DUH said the diesel vehicle released emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) that were more than twice the legal limits when tested under new European testing cycles.

