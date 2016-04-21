Daimler opens probe into U.S. emissions certification process

April 21 Daimler AG said on Thursday
that it will be conducting an internal investigation into the
certification process related to exhaust emissions in the United
States upon the request of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The company said it will fully cooperate with the
authorities and will investigate any possible indications of
irregularities.
In February, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
requested information from Daimler to explain emissions levels
in some of its cars following a class-action lawsuit filed
against the company, accusing it of knowingly programming its
Clean Diesel vehicles to emit illegally high levels of nitrogen
oxide, according to law firm Hagens Berman.
Diesel car makers have been in the spotlight since
Volkswagen admitted in September it had rigged U.S.
diesel emissions tests, and that up to around 11 million
vehicles worldwide could have illegal software installed.
