版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 04:53 BJT

U.S. judge throws out emissions fraud lawsuit against Mercedes

Dec 6 A U.S. judge in New Jersey on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit alleging that automaker Mercedes misled consumers about emissions standards in "BlueTec Clean Diesel" vehicles.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares said the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the case. (Reporting By Erica Teichert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐