Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT May 25 German prosecutors who
searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a
probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at
automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
"We are investigating Bosch employees for suspected aiding
and abetting in connection with the Daimler case," the paper
quoted a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office as
saying.
Neither Bosch nor the prosecutor's office were immediately
available for comment.
The prosecutors searched Daimler's offices and other
premises on Tuesday as part of an investigation of Daimler
employees who the prosecutor's office said were suspected of
fraud and misleading advertising connected with manipulated
emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars.
