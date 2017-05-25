UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt

* Bosch employees suspected of aiding and abetting - paper
* Probe is separate from investigation in VW scandal - paper
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who
searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a
probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at
automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
"We are investigating Bosch employees for suspected aiding
and abetting in connection with the Daimler case," the paper
quoted a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office as
saying.
Neither Bosch nor the prosecutor's office were immediately
available for comment on the report.
Authorities searched Daimler's offices and other premises on
Tuesday as part of an investigation of Daimler employees who the
Stuttgart prosecutor's office said were suspected of fraud and
misleading advertising connected with manipulated emissions
treatment of diesel passenger cars.
The paper said the investigation was separate from an
earlier probe at Bosch that was connected to a diesel emissions
scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen.
The Stuttgart prosecutor's office launched an investigation
in 2015 into whether staff at Bosch were involved in the rigging
of emissions tests by Volkswagen.
In the United States, Bosch earlier this year agreed to pay
$327.5 million to U.S. VW diesel owners for its role in
developing engines affected by the emissions cheating. It
admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement.
Handelsblatt said on Thursday a spokesman for Bosch had
confirmed there was a second investigation and said the company
was cooperating with authorities.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)