UPDATE 2-Daimler to invest 1 billion euros in Hungarian plant

By Gergely Szakacs and Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT/BUDAPEST, July 29 Daimler AG
said on Friday it would build a new factory in
Hungary to make Mercedes-Benz cars, giving a major boost to the
local economy and raising the competitive pressure on the luxury
automaker's established plants in Germany.
Daimler will spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by 2020 to
expand its site at Kecskemet, central Hungary, where it will add
2,500 jobs, it said in a statement.
The new factory will be the first plant capable of producing
both compact cars and larger limousines, Mercedes-Benz said,
adding flexibility to the carmaker's production network, which
has depended mainly on Germany and China to produce limousines.
Mercedes-Benz is running its factories at full capacity and
struggling to expand its existing production sites in Germany
after a strategy shift to give cars a more upmarket appeal
gained traction with customers.
Hungary, which relies on the auto industry for a third of
its industrial output, is likely to see a 3 percent export boost
and a 0.4 percent increase in economic output once the factory
is at full capacity, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto told a press conference the new plant would almost
double the capacity of the current site to 330,000 vehicles
compared with the 180,000 manufactured last year. Mercedes-Benz
made 1.87 million cars in 2015.
Szijjarto put Daimler's decision to expand in Hungary partly
down to the country's economic policy, adding the government had
also offered incentives worth 12.9 billion forints ($45.9
million).
Other carmakers in Hungary include Mercedes-Benz rival Audi
, which has invested more than 8 billion euros since
1993, Japan's Suzuki and General Motors.
So far, Mercedes-Benz has had production lines making either
rear-wheel drive models such as the E-Class or C-Class or
front-wheel drive models, like the A-Class, B-Class or CLA.
Kecskemet has only built smaller vehicles.
A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said it was too early to say which
rear-wheel drive models would be built at the new factory.
German labour unions have sought guarantees to retain
production of higher-margin models in their home plants.
"The Mercedes-Benz product portfolio currently consists of
32 models," Daimler said. "In the near future, the company will
offer 40 models... (and) gradually electrify all Mercedes-Benz
passenger car model series."
The company will be able to produce alternative power train
systems in Hungary, it added.
