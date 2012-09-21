UPDATE 1-Daimler unhappy at valuation of EADS/BAE deal-source

* EADS shareholder Daimler unhappy about deal
* Daimler views emerge on eve of political summit to discuss
EADS
* EADS BAE have until Oct. 10 to say whether they will push
ahead
By Hendrik Sackmann
STUTTGART, Sept 21 Daimler, a major
shareholder in EADS, is unhappy about the proposed
valuation of a deal between the European aerospace company and
British defence company BAE Systems, a person familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
"The reaction of the capital markets has clearly shown that
the economic valuation of the deal is being seen critically -
Daimler sees it that way as well," a person familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Friday.
Daimler declined to comment.
The view in Stuttgart, where Daimler is based, emerged as
EADS and BAE continue to hash out details for a tie-up, and on
the eve of a major political summit on Saturday when German and
French leaders scrutinise plans to form the aerospace and
defence giant.
Currently EADS is set to get a stake of around 60 percent in
a newly combined company, a proportion Daimler is not happy
with, the source said.
Daimler will make its views about the insufficient valuation
known to EADS, the source said.
The merger being discussed by EADS and BAE Systems would
create the world's biggest aerospace and defence company with
combined sales of $93 billion for products ranging from Airbus
jetliners to Typhoon warplanes and nuclear-powered submarines.
Under British stock market rules, EADS and BAE
have until Oct. 10 to announce whether they will go ahead with
further talks.
EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German
carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the
French state.
Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS,
holding a 15 percent direct stake and controlling the votes of a
further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and
public sector investors.
A combined BAE and EADS would overtake U.S. aerospace
company Boeing in sales.