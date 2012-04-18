UPDATE 2-Daimler rolls into tricky Indian truck market

* Daimler earmarks $853 mln for India truck business
* 400 acre plant open near Chennai, 72,000 max capacity
* Price-sensitive market dominated by local players
* Exports to start next year, local content to hit 90 pct
By Henry Foy
ORAGADAM, India, April 18 Daimler AG
entered India's truck market on Wednesday, promising reliable
and efficient vehicles in an $850 million bet on a
price-sensitive market that other foreign manufacturers have
struggled to crack.
Daimler, the world's largest truck maker, is betting on its
high-quality and technologically superior BharatBenz commercial
vehicles in India as it looks to win a piece of the world's
fastest-growing truck and bus market.
"The initial purchase price (of such trucks) may be a
single-digit percent higher than others, but BharatBenz products
have a total ownership cost that is value for money," said
Andreas Renschler, Daimler's trucks head.
Daimler's trucks will be 10 percent more fuel efficient than
their Indian rivals, the company said as it officially opened a
44 billion rupee ($853 million) plant on a 400-acre plot an
hour's drive from India's southern city of Chennai, in an area
dubbed "India's Detroit" for its concentration of automakers.
India's roads transport around 65 percent of the country's
freight, but are typically plied by old and inefficient trucks,
precariously piled with cargo strapped down by rope and covered
with tarpaulins flapping in the wind.
Stuttgart, Germany-based Daimler, which also makes its
luxury Mercedes-Benz cars in India, is banking on transport
companies stumping up for its advanced technology, but could
face a pricing challenge in a developing market.
"Our focus is the modern domestic segment which has much
higher standards than the majority of trucks on Indian roads
today ... Work-life and durability will be much larger than
comparable trucks," Renschler said.
Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche said it is possible the
company could join with Renault-Nissan , which
make commercial vehicles together in Europe.
"Of course, it could be possible to do something together in
India," said Zetsche. "There's nothing in the planning right now
but I would not exclude that."
MARKET SHARE
Commercial vehicle sales in India have more than doubled
over the past six years to around 800,000 per year, outstripping
car sales growth, as construction booms and infrastructure
development increases in Asia's third-largest economy.
Newcomers have found it tough to crack a market dominated by
local manufacturers Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland
, which together account for more than 80 percent of
truck and bus sales.
Daimler's foray comes after global rivals such as Navistar
International Corp, Germany's MAN SE and
Sweden's Scania AB struggled to gain significant
market share. Scania and MAN both entered through joint
ventures, only for the partnerships to dissolve, and are now
going it alone.
Foreign truck makers, operating alone or in joint ventures,
account for around 15 percent of sales in India.
At Daimler's plant a handful of workers milled around a
435-metre long assembly line, India's largest, as dozens of
robots and truck parts lay still. The plant, Daimler's
third-largest outside Germany, will begin production this fall.
With a maximum capacity of 72,000 trucks per year, the plant
is likely to produce only 5,000 vehicles in 2012.
Daimler will begin exports from the plant next year and will
ramp up local content to account for 90 percent of parts by
2015, said Marc Lilstosella, chief executive officer of Daimler
India Commercial Vehicles, its fully owned subsidiary. It also
plans to source parts in India for its factories elsewhere.
Daimler, which will have more than 100 commercial vehicle
outlets in the country by 2014, plans to export parts from the
Indian plant to other markets in Asia as well as the Middle
East.