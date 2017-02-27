版本:
2017年 2月 28日

Daimler picks U.S. trucks chief to replace Bernhard

BERLIN Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.

Martin Daum, president and chief executive of Daimler's trucks business in North America, will take up his position on the group's management board on March 1 for a five-year period, the company said, citing a decision by the supervisory board.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
