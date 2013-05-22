Mercedes dealer review opens home front in luxury war

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 22 How many Mercedes
staff does it take to sell a car? The answer, in the luxury
carmaker's German showrooms, is more than it takes to shift an
Audi - just part of the cost gap Daimler wants to close with its
premium rivals.
Among the top three, Mercedes depends on its unprofitable
company-owned dealerships for a bigger share of domestic sales
than either Volkswagen's Audi or BMW,
which rely more on franchises.
Now, according to documents seen by Reuters, Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche is targeting the company's "own retail"
operations as part of a promised 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion)
savings drive.
Daimler, already in talks to sell four German outlets, could
mount a bigger sell-off if those transactions go well, a person
familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters.
"Management wants to try this out to see exactly how it
would work in practice," said the person, who asked not to be
named.
"They are gathering experience that could serve as a
blueprint," he said, adding "Zetsche is no fan of own retail."
The rethink opens a home front in Daimler's battle to lift
profitability to the 2013 operating margin target of 10 percent
it set three years ago, only to shelve it in October.
Zetsche, 60, has so far failed to put Daimler on course to
keep its pledge to overtake Audi and reclaim the crown from BMW
by 2020 - or even trim their lead in sales and profit. Daimler
further cut its guidance late last month.
PRICEY PERKS
Germany is the second-biggest car market after the United
States for Mercedes, which reported a 7.1 percent margin last
year, compared with 10.9 percent at BMW's car business and 11
percent at Audi's.
Not including Smart, Daimler owns 98 Mercedes car showrooms
that account for about half of all the brand's German car sales.
By comparison BMW's 43 owned dealerships contribute only
about a quarter of its volumes in Germany, and Audi's 16
in-house outlets account for less than 10 percent.
Daimler is already in talks to sell two dealerships in
northern Germany and two more in the west to existing franchise
holders, sources said.
By selling off more outlets, Mercedes could cut its
16,000-strong German retail staff and associated costs including
vacation pay, Christmas bonuses, corporate pensions and profit
shares - perks that most franchise staff can only dream of.
"Our own retail showrooms naturally have to be competitive
when benchmarked against franchise dealers," Daimler said in an
e-mailed statement, adding this had become "ever more
challenging" in its weakening domestic market.
"There is currently no final concept for restructuring the
group's own retail network in Germany, but different options are
still being evaluated," the company said. It declined to comment
specifically on disposals.
Car dealerships are typically a 2-4 percent margin business
at best, which drags down overall margins for luxury
manufacturers.
Daimler said its own German sales staff - a third of which
sell commercial trucks and delivery vans - "watered down" group
profit with a negative 0.3 percent return on sales last year,
according to an internal presentation.
That would amount to a loss of more than 30 million euros on
11 billion in revenue.
Based on available data, it took an average 3.8 employees to
sell a Daimler car each week last year, while it took only 3.2
to get an Audi off its in-house forecourts.
BMW needed roughly 4.5 employees, however, though companies
warn such comparisons are only approximate because staff numbers
can include servicing and other non-sales personnel.
INTERNAL OBSTACLES
Daimler isn't the only one unhappy with its low-margin
retail business. A job guarantee for the roughly 6,200 high-wage
BMW sales staff in Germany expired in December, and unions fear
management views some of the 43 retail stores as excess flab.
"There are no concrete closure plans in the desk drawer, but
we are permanently examining the efficiency of our own
dealerships," a BMW spokeswoman said.
BMW may have provided a clue about its future strategy,
after acquiring an insolvent Munich dealer during the 2009
financial crisis. In a break with the past, BMW chose not to
integrate the business with its retail network, preferring to
keep it a separate unit that offers fewer employee benefits.
Sometimes luxury carmakers need wholly owned showrooms -
particularly in fashionable downtown areas where independent
dealers struggle to run a viable business - to give faster,
unfiltered customer feedback to aid product development and take
on slower selling models other dealers won't order.
But Daimler's heavy reliance on them may become a problem as
the Internet changes the way people buy cars, and company
dealerships typically underperform better-run franchises, said
Pieter van Rosmalen, automotive retail specialist with MSX
International.
Van Rosmalen cited companies like Penske Automotive Group
among possible interested parties for any Mercedes
showrooms that are put up for sale.
"I bet you if a German premium carmaker put its own
showrooms up for sale, then some of the larger retailers like
Penske would buy it," he said.
Penske, which describes its general acquisitions policy as
"opportunistic", declined to comment on Daimler outlets, but the
company has recently expanded into crisis-hit Europe by buying
up some Italian BMW dealerships.
Other observers are sceptical that Daimler could clear the
internal obstacles to selling off its dealerships, including a
supervisory board where staff are heavily represented.
"Management wants to do something," said London-based Credit
Suisse analyst Erich Hauser.
"But I ask myself whether this is going to be another of
those Daimler stories where the goodwill is there but nothing
happens in the end."