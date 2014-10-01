EPA: Mercedes slightly overstated fuel economy in C300 compact sedans

DETROIT Oct 1 Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz will have to lower its labeling of fuel economy
ratings on two all-wheel drive compact sedans, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
The EPA tested the Mercedes-Benz C300 all-wheel drive FFV
and PZEV models and found that the manufacturer had overstated
by 1 mile per gallon the rating for city driving of each model.
Mercedes-Benz stated a rating for each model of 20 mpg in
city driving, and EPA testing showed 19 mpg, the agency said in
a statement.
For the PZEV model, the EPA found a highway driving rating
of 28 mpg while Mercedes-Benz had labeled the model at 29 mpg.
Mercedes-Benz is required to relabel its C300 all-wheel
drive models for the 2013 and the 2014 model years, the EPA
said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)