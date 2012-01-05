Daimler FY Mercedes sales up 8 pct; sees more growth

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Jan 5 Germany's Daimler sold 8 percent more Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in 2011, reaching a new record of over 1.26 million vehicles, and forecast more growth as it rolls out new models like the upcoming A-Class.
"In 2012 we will consequently continue our product offensive and launch additional attractive vehicles on the market, which will give us a further boost," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.
Apart from the revamped A-Class targeted at more younger customers, Mercedes plans to launch the new CLS Shooting Brake and the high-end SL coupe next year.
Thanks in part to a 29.5 percent jump in China sales, Mercedes-Benz brand volumes rose 15.1 percent alone in the month of December.
This helped Mercedes notch up the best-selling quarter in the company's history, at 341,624 vehicles during the three months through December.
