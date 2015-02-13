Mercedes-Benz to unveil new Pullman "dictator ship" in Geneva

FRANKFURT Feb 13 Daimler will unveil a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Pullman at next month's Geneva auto show, a six-seater stretch limousine known for its popularity with plutocrats, dictators and politicians.

The car is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but will have a wheelbase which is a full metre longer than the standard version to allow for an extra row of seats, the German luxury carmaker said.

The original Pullman 600, launched by Mercedes-Benz at the Frankfurt auto show in 1963, was over 6 metres long and had a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph).

It gained notoriety as a "dictator ship" because it proved so popular with autocrats including Uganda's Idi Amin, Romania's Nicolae Ceaucescu, and Yugoslavia's Josip Broz Tito.

In April, Reuters reported that Mercedes-Benz was working on a Pullman "state limousine" which is set to cost up to $1 million in its armour-plated version.

The original Pullman had a complex hydraulic suspension that allowed it to hurtle along at high speeds on bad quality roads.

At the time, Mercedes wanted to show rivals Rolls-Royce and Cadillac it could make a car that was comfortable even at high speeds, a difficult feat for armour-plated vehicles weighing over 3.4 tonnes. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)