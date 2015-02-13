UPDATE 1-Mercedes to unveil Pullman limo, hybrid C-Class in Geneva

(Adds hybrid C-Class)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Daimler will unveil
a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Pullman at next month's
Geneva auto show, a six-seater stretch limousine known in the
past for its popularity with plutocrats, dictators and
politicians.
Also expected is a plug-in hybrid version of its popular
C-Class sedan, the first among a raft of vehicles to be sold
with a partially electric drivetrain which allows for
zero-emission driving in town traffic.
The Pullman is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but will
have a wheelbase which is a full metre longer than the standard
version to allow for an extra row of seats, the German luxury
carmaker said.
The original Pullman 600, launched by Mercedes-Benz at the
Frankfurt auto show in 1963, was over 6 metres long and had a
top speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph).
It gained notoriety in some circles as a "dictator ship"
because it proved so popular with autocrats including Uganda's
Idi Amin, Romania's Nicolae Ceaucescu, and Yugoslavia's Josip
Broz Tito.
The new version is designed to allow high-level dignitaries
to continue face-to-face discussions thanks to a row of
rear-facing seats.
In April, Reuters reported that Mercedes-Benz was working on
a Pullman "state limousine" which is set to cost up to $1
million in its armour-plated version.
The original Pullman had a complex hydraulic suspension that
allowed it to hurtle along at high speeds on bad quality roads.
At the time, Mercedes wanted to show rivals Rolls-Royce and
Cadillac it could make a car that was comfortable even at high
speeds, a difficult feat for armour-plated vehicles weighing
over 3.4 tonnes.
(Editing by Mark Potter)