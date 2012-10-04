Record vehicle sales for Mercedes-Benz in Sept, Q3

FRANKFURT Oct 4 Daimler's flagship
premium brand Mercedes-Benz posted vehicle sales records for the
month of September, the third quarter and the first nine months
thanks mainly to rising demand in the United States and China.
"We are still on track to achieve a new sales record for the
year as a whole. We expect further momentum in the fourth
quarter, especially from our new models," said Mercedes sales
chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement on Thursday.
"In particular, the response to our new A-Class has been
excellent and we already have about 70,000 orders."
Sales in the key growth market of China rose 10 percent to
16,806 vehicles in September -- the strongest year-on-year
increase since March.
Rival premium brand Audi earlier said its
vehicle sales in China rose 20 percent in the month of
September.